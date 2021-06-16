Notice of virtual open house: Paisley Road Feedermain construction (Phase 3)

Ryde Road (Pumping Station) to east of Stephanie Drive

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual open house to present plans for the Paisley Feedermain Phase 3 road and watermain construction project. Work will take place on Paisley Road between Ryde Road to approximately 60 metres east of Stephanie Drive.

Provide comments online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person information session will not be hosted. Presentation materials will be posted to the project website on June 23 at:

guelph.ca/construction

From Wednesday, June 23 to Friday, July 9, 2021 at 4 p.m., comments and questions will be received and answered on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/paisley-road-feedermain-construction. Our team members are also available by email or phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday if you prefer to contact us directly.

Why review virtual open house materials?

This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about the project including traffic impacts and property access. You’re encouraged to provide comments and feedback to City staff and consultants.

About the project

The Paisley Feedermain will improve City infrastructure and allow for future growth within Guelph.This construction is the third phase of the project and includes the extension of the watermain pipe from Ryde Road Pumping Station at the east end of the City to approximately 60 metres east of Stephanie Drive.

Construction is anticipated take place in late August 2021 and is expected to be completed by December 2021, weather permitting.

Map of construction area

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For construction updates visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]

Duncaun McLeod, Consultant Sr. Project Manager

Community Infrastructure

AECOM

519-503-6634

[email protected]