Norwich Street East closed starting June 14

Woolwich Street to Cardigan Street

Notice date: June 8, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Hammond Plumbing- Service Experts Company to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 14

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 14 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Norwich Street East closed

Norwich Street East will be closed to through traffic from Woolwich Street to Cardigan Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Norwich Street East; however, there will be no through access at 29 Norwich Street East.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 29 Norwich Street East during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woolwich Street and Cardigan Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]