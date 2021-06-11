Noise exemption notice: Gannett Fleming and Metrolinx granted noise exemption for June 18-21 or 25-27

June 11, 2021, Guelph, Ont. – The City has granted Gannett Fleming and Metrolinx an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw for June 18-20 or June 25-27, pending other permits, between the Guelph GO Station and the Provincial Offenses Court (59 Carden Street).

The exemption allows for hydrovacing and backfilling two test pits. People in the area should expect to hear noise from vehicles and from the use of specialized equipment for this work outside of the City’s standard noise bylaw hours.

If you’re affected by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by June 14, 2021 by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]