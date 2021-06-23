Macdonell Street Bridge lane reductions starting July 19

Notice date: June 23, 2021

About the project

The City is working to examine the Macdonell Street Bridge and Allan Dam structures (bridge and spillway) across the Speed River to determine required improvements.

Work begins July 19

Beginning the week of July 19, crews will be on and in the vicinity of the Macdonell Street Bridge crossing of the Speed River carrying out investigations including a bridge condition assessment and geotechnical investigation. It is anticipated that the works will take approximately 10 days to complete.

About the investigation work

Investigation activities on site will include drilling geotechnical boreholes using a drilling rig and crew, obtaining concrete core samples of bridge structures and accessing the underside of the bridge using a truck-mounted articulated boom.

Macdonell Street reduced to one lane in each direction

The investigation will require partial lane closures of Macdonell Street, between Woolwich Street and Arthur Street North, with one lane closures taking place alternatively. Partial lane closures will be needed on Elizabeth Street near Duke Street, on Woolwich Street west of Macdonell Street, and on Wellington Street east of Macdonell Street. All streets will remain open for traffic in both directions at all times. All intersections within the investigation area will remain open.

Partial lane closures are expected to occur within a two week period between Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 30, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along Macdonell Street will need to be closed temporarily throughout the investigations. One sidewalk, either on the east or west side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should cross over Macdonell Street at designated crossings.

City services

There will be no interruption to City services during investigations. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]