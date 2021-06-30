Guelph, Ont., June 30, 2021 – As part of the Council-approved seasonal patio program, Macdonell and Wyndham street weekend closures will be extended for recognized summer holidays, starting with July 1.

Parts of Macdonell and Wyndham are closed every weekend until September 6, should local public health and provincial restrictions allow it.

Road closures and parking

Parts of Macdonell and Wyndham streets are closed to vehicle traffic every Friday at 9 a.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday:

Wyndham Street between Carden and Cork streets

Macdonell Street between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade

Road closures will be extended for weekends tied to a recognized holiday as follows:

July 1: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 1 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 5

August 2: 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 3

September 6: 9 a.m. Friday, September 3 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 7

During the closure, people can park in the Macdonell, Baker and Wyndham lots.

Cars parked on the street within the closure area will be towed.

Downtown patio and parking directory

Downtown shops and restaurants are open

All businesses remain open and sidewalks accessible in areas of street closures. People on bikes are asked to walk their bicycles through these areas.

Guelph Transit detours

Guelph Transit routes 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 99, Community Bus North and Community Bus South will have temporary detours Friday – Sunday and extended detours for holiday weekends.

For more information visit the Guelph Transit website, Twitter page or Facebook page for service advisories.

Waste collection

There will be no interruption to waste collection services during the road closures. Downtown waste will be collected as usual.

