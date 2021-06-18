June 21 virtual event planned for National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples

Guelph, Ont., June 18, 2021 – Join us virtually on Monday, June 21, the summer solstice, as we celebrate the rich culture, notable achievements and unique heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples in Guelph and beyond.

Tune into the celebration live-stream at guelph.ca/nationalcelebration with host Adrian Harjo for music, dancing, drumming and stories, starting at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s celebration features authors, including Rene Meshake, Brittany Luby and Thomas King; artists like Jessie Buchanan; culinary demonstrations; performances by musicians like James Gordon, Rajan Anderson and Kim Anderson; remarks from local leaders; and a list of community links to explore and more, available for a 24-hour period.

Join the Facebook event for updates about this free, community celebration.

About National Celebration

Since 1996, many First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 during summer solstice. Additionally, June is National Indigenous History Month—a time for all Canadians to reflect upon and learn the history, cultures, contributions and resilience of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.

In Guelph, this event is planned by local First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders with support from the City of Guelph’s Museums and Culture division.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]