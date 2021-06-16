Join us June 24 to help realize your vision for the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan

Guelph, Ont., June 16, 2021- Have your say on the proposed Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan through a series of online public information sessions on June 24.

The secondary plan reflects the vision and direction developed with the community over the past four years. Join us for the last leg of the journey as we finalize our plan for this new community in Guelph’s south end.

Share your feedback

Join our live virtual open house on June 24

Join us throughout the afternoon and evening of June 24 for a series of live, interactive public information sessions to learn and ask questions about the proposed Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan policies, the Master Environmental Servicing Plan and the Comprehensive Environmental Impact Study. These key documents define how the area will be developed and serviced up to the year 2051. Attend one or more of five planned sessions:

1-1:45 p.m. Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan overview

2-2:45 p.m. Water and wastewater servicing

3-3:45 p.m. Environmental and stormwater management

6:30-7:45 p.m. Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan overview, land use and parks policies

8-8:45 p.m. Mobility

Can’t make it June 24?

You’ll be able to watch recordings of the open house presentations and read all materials at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/clair-maltby from June 24 until August 8. You’ll also be able to ask questions and provide feedback.

Virtual office hours

If you want to talk about aspects of the proposed Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan that aren’t covered in the virtual open house sessions, you can reach out to us at [email protected] or attend our virtual office hours:

June 28, 9-10 a.m.

July 7, 1-2 p.m.

July 13, 10-11 a.m.

July 22, 1-2 p.m.

July 28, 10-11 a.m.

Explore the draft secondary plan and supporting documents

The proposed Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan is supported by technical work:

The Comprehensive Environmental Impact Study characterizes the existing environmental conditions and examines the natural heritage and water resource impacts of the proposed Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan

The Master Environmental Servicing Plan examines the water, wastewater, stormwater management and mobility services needed for the Clair-Maltby neighbourhood

The study on energy and other utilities analyzes and makes recommendations to reduce energy use and work toward a carbon-neutral Clair-Maltby neighbourhood

These documents are available online by June 18 and will be summarized and discussed during the June 24 virtual open house sessions.

About Clair-Maltby

The City is proposing a secondary plan to develop a vibrant, urban Clair-Maltby community designed to respect the Natural Heritage System and the Paris-Galt Moraine, following the City’s environment-first approach. The area addressed by the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan is located in Guelph’s south end. The Secondary Plan aims to protect the moraine, natural heritage features and water resources while aligning with the City’s Strategic Plan.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]