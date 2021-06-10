It’s patio season!

Macdonell and Wyndham streets closed weekends for seasonal patio program

Guelph, Ont., June 10, 2021 – The Ontario government announced that starting June 11, outdoor dining is allowed. As part of the Council-approved seasonal patio program, parts of Macdonell and Wyndham streets will be closed to vehicles every weekend from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday until September 6, should local public health and provincial restrictions allow it.

Patio applications and more information for businesses can be found on the City’s website. Businesses planning to open a patio this weekend must have a City-approved patio.

The seasonal patio program allows local businesses to operate outdoors safely to help their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Road closures and parking

Starting June 11, the following streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic every Friday at 9 a.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Mondays through to September 6:

Wyndham Street between Carden and Cork streets

Macdonell Street between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade

Cars parked on the street within the closure area will be towed.

Downtown shops and restaurants are open

All essential businesses remain open and sidewalks accessible in areas of street closures. People on bikes are asked to walk their bicycles through these areas.

Downtown visitors arriving by car are encouraged to take advantage of free two-hour parking in the Macdonell, Baker and Wyndham lots and walk to and through the closed area.

Waste collection

There will be no interruption to waste collection services during the road closures. Downtown waste will be collected as usual.

Guelph Transit detours

Guelph Transit routes 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 99 will have temporary detours Friday – Sunday.

For more information visit the Guelph Transit website, Twitter page, or Facebook page for service advisories.

