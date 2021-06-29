Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Smitten Apparel

Smitten Apparel is a boutique style consignment store where you can find great clothes with money left over for groceries. Their collection includes casual, business and evening wear, maternity, plus size selections for women and children and men as well. They are known for carrying maternity and plus size options.

Smitten Apparel has been operating since June 2009 and recently celebrated their 12-year anniversary.

Meet Holly Mastrogiacomo, owner of Smitten Apparel

Holly Mastrogiacomo opened Smitten Apparel in 2009 and is a huge supporter of supporting local and Guelph Shops. Holly is married to Pat and is a proud mom of two boys that are 17 and 20 years old. Holly is also a dog mom to a cute puppy named Rowan. She loves to travel, people watch, and shop and is a big supporter of the Guelph community.

Holly has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. She has always worked in retail and wanted to own her own business.

Business background

Smitten Apparel opened in June 2009. Holly and her family live here and love Guelph and when doing a scan, she noticed an opportunity to open a shop for all members of the family. Holly’s main goal with opening the business was to help women look and feel their best on a budget. The opening of the business marked the crossing of two of her passions; owning her own business and helping women look and feel their best.

When asked why it is important to support local, Holly responded “It’s the local shops that give back to their neighbourhoods and community. Whether its with free meals to the most vulnerable or donating time or sponsorships to teams. We know almost everyone by name, and we have seen the families grow and have been apart of the milestones.”

We also asked what makes Smitten Apparel unique, and Holly responded with “Smitten Apparel is the only consignment store that caters to all family members. We are known for our community mindedness.” After 12 very successful years Holly’s future plans for the business are very simple, “just to keep on keeping on”.

For the last five years Smitten Apparel has been the headquarters for #tampontuesdayGuelph. They accept donations and give back to all the amazing Guelph community service groups that need them such as, Hope House, Chalmers, Senior Support workers, Salvation Army, Neighbourhood Groups and more.

Visit Smitten Apparel’s website to learn more about their great selection of clothing for all. Please follow local public health guidelines when visiting.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like Smitten Apparel thrive and encourage supporting local. If your business is interested in being included in a Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by Smitten Apparel.

