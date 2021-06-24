Guelph resuming outdoor team sports June 30

Ontario moves to step two in Roadmap to Reopen

Guelph, Ont., June 24, 2021 – On Wednesday, June 30, the Ontario government will further reduce COVID-19 restrictions to allow larger outdoor gatherings, outdoor team sports, more in-person shopping and personal services. Provincial guidelines are outlined in its Roadmap to Reopen.

“This is another positive step forward on our journey to put COVID-19 behind us. We’re almost there, and I encourage everyone to keep following the rules and get vaccinated. As we reopen, please support local businesses if you can,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Gatherings and religious ceremonies

If there is room for people to stay at least two metres apart, up to 25 people can gather outdoors, and up to five people can gather indoors. If you live alone, you may have close contact with one other household.

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted with capacity limited to permit physical distancing of two metres. Indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted at 25 per cent capacity of the room.

Sports, fitness and recreation centres

Outdoor sports leagues can resume games and practices provided they avoid contact and limit spectators. Outdoor recreation programs, fitness classes and personal training are permitted where people can stay at least three metres apart.

West End Community Centre customer service desk is open for transit pass and large item waste collection ticket sales. Indoor recreation facilities remain closed except for day camps.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation to rent an outdoor sports facility.

Parks, playgrounds, pools, picnic areas and amusement rides

Up to 25 people can use picnic shelters. Outdoor special events are permitted at 25 per cent of capacity, not including vendors.

Skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, cricket pitches, disc golf courses, soccer fields and tennis and pickleball courts are open. Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t live with and avoid crowds.

Riverside Park carousel and train will remain closed due to the cost and operational impacts of additional cleaning and disinfection, installing barriers, blocking off train cars and carousel horses, and other health and safety measures required to maintain a safe distance between patrons and employees. The City will reopen both amenities when it is safe and cost-effective to do so.

Wading pools open

Up to 50 people can use the Market Square wading pool. Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare to see how busy it is before you come.

Open daily 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

Each 45-minute session starts at the top of the hour

Up to 10 people can use the Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park wading pools.

Open daily 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. (closed 1-3 p.m. for cleaning)

Each 45-minute session starts at the top of the hour

Lyon outdoor pool open daily

Free 45-minute swims start at the top of each hour. No reservation required. Up to 50 people can use the pool. You must leave the pool area at the end of your session.

10–10:45 a.m. Senior/accessibility swim

11 a.m.–6:45 p.m. Public swim on the hour

No toys or floats permitted. Life jackets are available (disinfected between uses). Washrooms are open. Lockers/change rooms are closed.

Visit guelph.ca/swim for more information.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Famers’ Market is open Saturdays. Up to 134 people can shop indoors and another 134 can shop in the outdoor market. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Public Library

All library locations will reopen with capacity limited to 25 per cent. Curbside pickup will no longer be available. Patrons can put a hold on materials and pick them up or browse the shelves in person. Visit guelphpl.ca for locations, hours and guidelines.

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums will remain closed. When available, information about outdoor and online programming will posted at guelphmuseums.ca.

River Run Centre

The River Run Centre remains closed except for day camps starting July 5. When available, information about outdoor programming will be posted at riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

Following provincial approval, the Guelph Nighthawks professional basketball club will play its 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League home opener at the Sleeman Centre on July 9. Fans cannot attend in person, but they can watch all regular season games at plus.cebl.ca or listen live on 1460 CJOY.

Outdoor dining

Outdoor dining is now permitted with up to six people sharing a table. There must be at least two metres between tables, and all patrons must provide their contact information.

Parts of Wyndham and Macdonell Streets will be closed on weekends this summer to make room for people shopping and visiting the downtown dining district.

In-store shopping

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live; order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops.

In-store shopping is limited to 50 per cent capacity at essential retail stores:

Pharmacies, supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores and markets primarily selling food;

Garden centres;

Big box stores can sell all goods;

Stores selling beer, wine and spirits.

Personal services may reopen at 25 per cent of capacity up to a maximum of five people. Appointments and masks required. No services that require a mask to be removed.

All other retail stores may offer in-store shopping at 25 per cent capacity, curbside pickup, takeout or delivery.

