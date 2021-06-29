Guelph receives funding to improve active transportation network and urban forest canopy

Guelph, Ont., June 29, 2021 – Today the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced funding for three projects in Guelph to improve community and municipal infrastructure in response to COVID-19.

The City will use the more than $900,000 in funding to enhance Guelph’s Active Transportation Network on College Avenue and Hanlon Creek Boulevard, and to increase the community’s urban forest canopy.

The Government of Canada is investing $756,129 toward these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $189,032 towards these projects.

“Since the pandemic began, we have seen a huge increase in demand for safe outdoor spaces and active transportation options. People are biking, walking, and seeking out nature more than ever before,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “These investments in Guelph’s active transportation network and tree canopy will have lasting positive benefits for our city, long after COVID-19 is in the rear view mirror. We are grateful to the Governments of Canada and Ontario for investing in municipal infrastructure.”

The joint funding will be used to improve a road crossing of the active transportation network and to construct a multi-use path in the Hanlon Creek Business Park. These projects will improve transportation connectivity and safety within Guelph while allowing people of all abilities to experience and enjoy the benefits of wild spaces, natural areas and tree-rich environments. Guelph’s growing active transportation network provides attractive, affordable and reasonable transportation options for everyone. When complete, the active transportation network will include more than 50 km of off-road trails and paths.

A portion of the funding will be used to increase the urban forest canopy and enhance the ecosystem through afforestation in recently developed areas. The tree planting project will help the City achieve its climate adaptation plan as it works to protect and sustain the environment.

“The health and wellbeing of our community is always top of mind for us as we plan, build and maintain our infrastructure,” Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “This investment by both the federal and provincial governments recognizes the needs of our community today, and ensures we can recover from COVID-19, despite the challenges.”

