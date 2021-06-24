Guelph keeps its six-ward, 12 councillor model

Boundaries changed to improve voter parity among wards

Review Guelph’s revised ward boundaries

Guelph, Ont., June 23, 2021 – City Council has cast the final vote on Guelph’s future Council composition and ward boundaries. Guelph will remain a six-ward city represented by 12 councillors.

Council referred the employment status of councillors (full or part time) to the City Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee, in addition to salary, benefits and support staff. The committee will provide recommendations to Council in the first quarter of 2022. Council also directed staff to complete another ward boundary review before 2030.

Significant changes to the current ward boundaries were also approved by Council to evenly distribute Guelph’s voters across its wards.

“The City is excited to come to a conclusion after 18 months of preparation, research and engagement on this project,” says Dylan McMahon, manager of Legislative Services in the City Clerk’s Office. “Ultimately, the decision that is best for this community is to distribute Guelph’s population of voters evenly across wards today and in anticipation of future growth. Tonight’s decisions help achieve that final goal.”

The final ward boundaries take into account the best representation by population, projected growth into 2031 and communities of interest. The revised boundaries primarily follow natural and geographic land markers. The Speed and Eramosa Rivers act as the southern boundary for Wards 3 and 2. Wards 2 and 1 are divided by Victoria Road and extend from the northern limits of the city to the Eramosa River (Ward 2) and the southern limit of the city south of Stone Road (Ward 1). The boundary between Wards 5 and 6 is shifted south to Arkell Road east of Gordon Street.

A 45-day period will follow for appeals to be filed with the Ontario Land Tribunal (formerly known as the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal). If there is no appeal, or provided the Ontario Land Tribunal decides on an appeal before January 1, 2022, the revised ward boundaries would be in effect for the 2022 municipal election on October 24, 2022.

