Firefighters respond to fire at 5 Menzie Avenue

Guelph, Ont., June 22, 2021 – On Monday, June 21, the Guelph Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 5 Menzie Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a vehicle fire located inside a detached garage.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. All personnel were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, along with an estimate of damage, is still under investigation by the Guelph Fire Department.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank Guelph Police Services and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service for their quick response.

