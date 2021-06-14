Firefighters respond fire at Stationview Apartments at 90 Carden Street

Guelph, Ont., June 14, 2021 – On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Guelph firefighters responded to a reported fire just before 1 a.m. at Stationview Apartments, located at 90 Carden Street.

Units from all stations arrived to find the second-story apartment fully engulfed in flames. All occupants were out of the apartment before firefighters arrived.

Stationview Apartments is a historical building located in downtown Guelph, directly across from the Guelph Transit hub. Crews were able to contain the damage to the one unit, while assisting other tenants with evacuation. Only the resident of this affected suite was displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Guelph Fire Department and Guelph Police Department. The damage is estimated to be $250,000.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank Guelph Police Services and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service for their quick response.

