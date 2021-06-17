Exploring community interest in the development and use of downtown Guelph’s historic Drill Hall

Repurposing a historic gem

Guelph, Ont., June 17, 2021— If you’re part of a community group, non-profit or public organization looking for space in downtown Guelph, or a developer or business interested in revitalizing downtown Guelph’s Drill Hall, we want to hear from you.

The City is working with RSM Canada to identify and assess interest from community organizations, developers, investors and businesses for the use and redevelopment of the City-owned Drill Hall at 72 Farquhar Street.

Share your organization’s interest through our online survey until July 2

Community groups, non-profits and public organizations are invited to complete our online survey to share their interest in the Drill Hall and their ideas for future use of the building. After the survey closes on July 2, we’ll select up to six organizations, based on the financial viability, community impact and overall feasibly of their concept for the space, to discuss their ideas for the Drill Hall in more detail.

Redevelopment opportunity and market sounding

RSM Canada is also completing a market sounding study with private developers, businesses, investors and builders to gauge their interest in the potential redevelopment of the Drill Hall throughout June and July.

Next steps

Following discussions with community organizations and the development community, City staff make a recommendation about the redevelopment and future use of the Drill Hall, balancing respect for the cultural heritage of the building with community benefit and financial impacts. A staff report with these recommendations will go to Council in October.

About the Drill Hall

The Drill Hall, located at 72 Farquhar Street (corner of Farquhar and Wyndham Street South) is a two-and-one-half storey, heavy timber frame building built in 1866. The Drill Hall has been used as a community hall and a venue for military drills and agricultural shows. To preserve this piece of Guelph’s history, the City designated the Drill Hall as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act. Vacant since 2006, work is currently underway to stabilize the building and explore plans for renovation and use.

Take a virtual tour of the Drill Hall and check out the photo gallery.

