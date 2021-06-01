COVID-safe summer fun in Guelph day camps, parks and outdoor recreation programs

June is recreation and parks month

Guelph wants people to get outside for some COVID-safe summer fun in City parks, recreation facilities and day camps.

“Every June we celebrate recreation and parks month and encourage people to get outside, get active, try a new sport or activity. COVID-19 restrictions are changing how and where we play, so we’ve re-imagined Guelph’s recreation programs for all kinds of COVID-safe summer fun,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer of Guelph’s Public Services.

Follow the City of Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for activities you can try at home or in a park with your family or a couple of friends. Please stay at least two metres from people you don’t live with.

Summer recreation schedule based on Provincial Roadmap to Reopen

Proposed dates and schedules are subject to change based Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen. Follow #COVID19Guelph or visit guelph.ca/covid19 for the latest updates, guidelines and restrictions.

Parks, playgrounds sports fields open now

Skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, cricket pitches, disc golf courses, soccer fields and tennis and pickleball courts are open for casual use. No team sports or bookings. Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t live with and avoid crowds. Visit guelph.ca/parks for more information.

Register for summer day camp June 9

Registration opens on June 9 at 7:30 a.m. on recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. Camps and outdoor recreation programs will start the week of July 5. At this time, we’re not offering indoor recreation programs or swimming lessons. When we do, we’ll share registration information on recenroll.ca.

Splash pads open June 12

Starting Saturday, June 12, Norm Jary, Northview, South End, Jubilee and Waverley Park splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Hanlon Creek splash pad is closed for the season. Splash pads are unsupervised. Use at your own risk.

Market Square opens June 19

The Market Square wading pool will be open for the weekend of June 19 and 20. It will be open daily as of June 26.

Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Each 45-minute session starts at the top each hour.

Up to 50 people can use the wading pool.

Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare to see how busy it is before you come.

Wading pools opens June 19

Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park wading pools will be open for the weekend of June 19 and 20. They will be open daily as of June 26.

Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (closed 1–3 p.m. for cleaning).

Each 45-minute session starts at the top each hour.

Up to 10 people can use the wading pool.

Lyon Pool opens June 19

Guelph’s outdoor Lyon Pool will be open for the weekend of June 19 and 20, and daily as of June 26. Pre-register up to 72 hours in advance at recenroll.ca. Regular swim fees apply.

Each 45-minute public swim will start on the hour between 10 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. You must leave the pool area at the end of your session.

10–10:45 a.m. Senior/accessibility swim

11 a.m.–6:45 p.m. Public swim on the hour

Life jackets are available (disinfected between uses). Lockers/change rooms are closed.

Rules during COVID-19:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Stay two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with.

No toys or floats allowed.

Washrooms are open at Lyon Pool and Market Square.

For more information

Check guelph.ca/swim for guidelines, hours, and closures due to inclement weather or maintenance.

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]