COVID-19 updates to Guelph City Council

COVID-19 updates to City Council
- June 7, 2021 Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health COVID-19 Update
- June 7, 2021 Managing the Impacts of COVID-19 Update 8
- June 7, 2021 Presentation Managing Impacts of COVID-19 Update 8
- March 1, 2021 Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health COVID-19 Update
- March 1, 2021 Managing the impacts of COVID-19 update 7
- March 1, 2021 Presentation Managing the Impacts of COVID-19 Update 7
- December 7, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 6
- October 26, 2020 Phase 2 Safe Restart funding report
- October 23, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 interim update
- August 12, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 5
- July 15, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 4
- June 17, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 3
- May 11, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 2
- April 16, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update
- April 16, 2020 Temporary Borrowing Policy
- March 23, 2020 Emergency Council Meeting
Latest updates
City of Guelph services during COVID-19
June 7, 2021
COVID-19 tourism recovery fund adds $350k, supports 50 local businesses and organizations
June 3, 2021
