Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2021– On May 31, City Council approved an additional $350,000 for the COVID-19 tourism recovery fund, now totalling $700,000. Additional funding allows the City to further support tourism-focused organizations and businesses through pandemic recovery.

“COVID-19 has hit Guelph’s tourism industry hard,” says Matthew Hardy Thomas, manager, Tourism and Destination Development. “Through the application process, we saw an ask of over $1.6 million to meet applicants’ recovery needs. We’re happy that Council approved extra funding as this put us in a better position to help support the tourism industry as they find ways to recover, adapt, and position themselves for long-term success during and after the pandemic.”

Of the $700,000, nearly 70 per cent is being distributed to 50 businesses and organizations that applied for the tourism recovery fund. The remaining 30 per cent is being allocated to support additional initiatives such as a tourism restart campaign that will aim to help attract visitors to Guelph once it’s safe to do so.

The selected recipients come from a range of tourism-focused industries like hospitality, retail and event-based with 53 per cent of them located within the downtown business improvement area and 47 per cent located throughout the rest of Guelph. Recipients were selected by a committee made up of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RTO4),) the Tourism Advisory Committee, and City staff, and based on criteria like their role in Guelph’s tourism industry; need for financial assistance; initiatives that support economic recovery and support at least one of the four pillars of tourism: strengthen, steward, build and grow.

