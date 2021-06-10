Consultants recommend eight full-time councillors, one per ward

Council to decide on June 23 at 6 p.m.

Read the Council composition and Ward Boundary Review report

Guelph, Ont., June 10, 2021 – Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. recommends eight Guelph wards, with one full-time councillor dedicated to each. Council will review the report and listen to delegations on June 21 at 6 p.m. before making a final decision on June 23.

“Guelph is in a period of transformative growth and change,” says Robert Williams, professor emeritus in political science from the University of Waterloo and consultant to Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. “We offer a bold recommendation to modify the governance system to ensure the City can meet those challenges and opportunities successfully.”

“The consulting team used a mix of research, expertise from experts in political science, robust public engagement, and feedback from Council to make the final recommendations,” adds Dylan McMahon, manager of Legislative Services with the City Clerk’s Office.

If approved by Council, there is a 45-day period for appeals to be filed with the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal (LPAT). If there is no appeal, or provided the LPAT decides on an appeal before January 1, 2022, the revised ward boundaries would be in effect for the 2022 municipal election.

The next step would be for the City Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee to make recommendations in early 2022 on the salary and benefits for Mayor and Council in addition to the role and number of support staff needed to transition them to full time. The cost to implement the recommendations is estimated between $501,050-$540,050, including additional Council salaries, support staff, offices, furniture and meeting spaces.

Delegate at the June 21 Council meeting

Members of the public can register as a virtual delegate or submit written comments on the recommendations by visiting guelph.ca/delegate or contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18.

Residents can watch the meeting online two ways:

Visit guelph.ca/live to stream from the City’s website

Login to Facebook and stream from the City’s Facebook page

