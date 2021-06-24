City staff propose lower speed limits across Guelph to make roads safer for everyone

48 residential neighbourhoods would see speeds lowered from 50km/h to 40 km/h

Guelph, Ont., June 24, 2021 – On July 5, City Council will discuss whether to lower speed limits in select neighbourhoods in Guelph. Council will also discuss whether to use cameras and speed measurement devices as part of an automated speed enforcement program.

Lowering speed limits to keep people safe

Based on detailed research, analysis and community feedback, City staff is recommending reducing speeds in 48 Guelph neighbourhoods from 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 40 km/h, and reducing speed limits on all streets in the downtown core to 40 km/h, excluding Carden and Wilson streets which are currently posted at 30 km/h.

Staff also recommends reducing speed limits on 12 collector and arterials roads by 10 km/h, including sections of Clair Road West, Gordon Street, College Avenue, Eastview Road, Wellington Street and Woolwich Street.

Speed limits in school zones currently posted as 30 km/h and flashing 40 km/h zones would stay the same and be designated as community safety zones where speeding fines are doubled.

Local municipalities implementing speed limit reductions include Wellington County, and the cities of Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener and London.

Automated Speed Enforcement

In addition to existing police enforcement, staff is recommending an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program for community safety zones and designated school zones. ASE is an automated system using a camera and speed measurement device. ASE has the added benefit of positively altering driver behavior and increasing public awareness about speeding.

“We heard loud and clear from the Guelph community that they want to see lower speeds in areas with vulnerable road users, and more enforcement of speeding,” explains Steve Anderson, manager of Transportation Engineering. “Reducing speed limits on selected roads, creating community safety zones and introducing automated speed enforcement will improve road safety and reduce collision severity in our city.”

Road safety is a community priority

Guelph residents and stakeholders identified road safety as their top priority throughout the development of Guelph’s Community Plan, Transportation Master Plan and Community Road Safety Strategy, and this priority is reflected in the City’s Strategic Plan.

“We’re working towards a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. The changes we’ve proposed will help us get there,” adds Anderson.

Next steps

If approved by Council, staff will start installing reduced speed limit and community safety zone signs starting in 2022, with ASE implementation starting in 2023. ASE will include two mobile cameras rotating to different roads every couple months. Staff will measure operating speeds on select roads before and after speed limit reductions are applied to monitor program success.

Speed limit reductions are funded through the approved 2021 tax-supported capital budget at an estimated one-time cost of $300,000. Funding for ASE will come through future operating budgets at about a $120,000 per year, with the cost of ASE being offset by violation revenues.

