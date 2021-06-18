City releases its first digital Guelph. Future Ready progress report

Read the Council staff report

Guelph, Ont., June 18, 2021 – The City of Guelph is sharing its first Guelph. Future Ready progress report with Council and community on June 28.

The digital progress report presents a balanced and transparent view of how the City is making progress towards achieving its Guelph. Future Ready. Strategic Plan initiatives, and highlights key data and stories from 2020 including key performance indicators and advancement on strategic initiatives.

“The progress report and dashboard allows us to showcase our successes, demonstrate accountability, and ensure transparency in our work not only to Council, but to our partners and the community we serve. It’s also an important first step in moving towards being a more performance-oriented and data-driven organization,” explains Scott Stewart, the City’s chief administrative officer.

He adds, “As we grow and modernize our organization, it’s important for us to have a clear view of what’s going well, and which areas need more support, innovative thinking, or updated operational plans to facilitate the growth and progress we want to make.”

During the Council presentation, City staff will show how the progress report works and how to best view the information at guelph.ca/progressreport. The report is organized by the City’s five strategic priority areas: Powering our future; Sustaining our future; Navigating our future; Working together for our future; and Building our future.

Stewart also points out that since the strategic plan was approved in 2019, Guelph has experienced unprecedented challenges and change.

“The City, despite the challenges over the past year, has made significant advancement in many key areas of the strategic plan while taking on new and important work to help the community respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also deeply reflecting and taking action required to address systemic racism and inequity in our organization and community,” he says.

The Guelph. Future Ready progress report 2020 is the third component of the Performance and Accountability cycle—plan, budget, report back, and repeat—and part of the 2021 CAO objectives as presented to Council earlier this year.

“Through this repetitive cycle we’ll learn, adjust and measure our progress as we work together to run an effective, trusted, modern government,” Stewart adds.

The Council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on June 28 and can be viewed at guelph.ca/live.

Resources

Future Ready progress report 2020

Guelph. Future Ready. Strategic Plan (2019–2023)

Community Plan

