City receives nearly $350,000 to help reduce its impact on the environment

Guelph, Ont., June 23, 2021 – The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities have announced the City of Guelph is receiving $349,550 from the Green Municipal Fund to support the completion of studies related to the Baker District redevelopment and the Our Food Future initiative. The Green Municipal Fund is delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada.

With $174,550, the City and Windmill Development Group will conduct a study later this summer to determine the feasibility of constructing a net-zero energy library within the zero-carbon Baker District, a new and unique mixed-use development in downtown Guelph. This landmark city-building initiative will incorporate best practices in environmental design and provide affordable housing for a range of household types and incomes.

The remaining $175,000 is being awarded to Our Food Future to support the second phase of a comprehensive Food Waste Flow Study in Guelph-Wellington. The study measures avoidable and unavoidable food waste in the region to best determine where investments, resources and education should be directed to reduce food waste “hotspots” and greenhouse gas emissions. Our Food Future will be releasing an update on this study later today.

Quotes

“These two studies will help Guelph advance two key projects: the Baker District redevelopment and the Our Food Future circular food economy initiative. Environmental sustainability is at the heart of both projects, and this funding will help us raise the bar in creating a sustainable future for Guelph. On behalf of City Council, I want to thank the Government of Canada and FCM for their investment” – Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie

“Local green solutions create jobs, lower emissions and build a more prosperous and sustainable economy for all. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050.” – The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

“Local governments influence half of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. That means local action is critical. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, this is happening: municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart low-carbon solutions. We are proud to support the City of Guelph, through the Green Municipal fund, in reducing its impact on the environment. Empowering this local expertise is vital to meeting Canada’s climate goals. When orders of government work together to reduce emissions, we’re building more resilient communities.” – Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Media Contacts

Baker District redevelopment

Ilana Spiegel, Manager

Corporate Culture and Communications

Urban Equation

416-414-8012

[email protected]

Our Food Future

Barb Swartzentruber, Executive Director

Smart Cities Office, Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3066

[email protected]