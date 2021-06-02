City of Guelph services during COVID-19

This page is updated regularly, and information changes quickly. Please follow #COVID19Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

Showing page 1 of 10 Next

City services during COVID-19

Building permits and inspections

The City will continue issuing permits and conducting inspections for essential construction. Inspections for non-essential construction will resume when the Province lifts restrictions. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

Ontario One Call: utility locate requests

The City is prioritizing utility locate requests for emergencies and for businesses providing essential services.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is is open at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only. Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

Garbage and recycling

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual. Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines – please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Open Saturdays. Up to 50 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of food vendors and shopping guidelines.

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops

Guelph Museums closed

Visit guelphmuseums.ca to book your visit and check out virtual experiences.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You may attend court remotely by audio. Before attending your new court date or any previously-scheduled court date, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor.

For more information , please call 519-826-0762 extension 2900 or email [email protected]

Guelph Public Library

All branches open regular business hours for curbside pickup only. Visit guelphpl.ca for more information

Guelph Transit

Masks are required, essential trips only. Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service. Administration office open by appointment only.

Parks, pools, splashpads and sports fields

Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t live with and avoid crowds.

You can use skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, cricket pitches, disc golf courses, soccer fields and tennis/pickleball courts. No team sports or bookings. Casual use of the facilities is permitted.

Proposed opening dates are subject to change based Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen.

June 9 – register for summer camps and recreation programs

June 12 – splash pads open

June 19 – Market Square, wading pools and Lyon pool open weekends

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules, registration information and COVID-19 safety measures.

Recreation centres

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules and registration information.

Water meter replacements paused

Guelph’s water meter replacement program is paused. If you had a meter replacement appointment, it will be postponed or cancelled.

Report a concern

Up to five people can gather outdoors. No indoor gatherings. If you live alone you can have close contact with one other household. To report concern about a gathering or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19 charges and fines May 24-29

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers will not stop people out walking or driving. Officers will issue charges and fines for blatant, deliberate or repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act. A summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges will be updated every Tuesday.

Bylaw compliance responded to 31 calls for gatherings and businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines. 0 charges were issued.

calls for gatherings and businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines. 0 charges were issued. Guelph Police Service issued no tickets or charges.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Everyone 12 or older can get vaccinated NOW

Get vaccinated wherever you can, as soon as you can. All COVID-19 vaccines being used are clinically tested and approved by Health Canada. They are safe, effective; they protect you and those around you.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is booking appointments for everyone who is at least 12 years old. Please pre-register and they’ll contact you to schedule an appointment. wdgpublichealth.ca/register.

If it’s been at least two weeks since you pre-registered, visit register.wdgpublichealth.ca/check-registration or call 1-844-780-0202 to check your status.

When you book an appointment with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health you can choose an appointment at:

Book an appointment at a pharmacy

Select pharmacies and doctor’s offices are booking appointments now too. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a pharmacy near you. Book an appointment or call to see if walk-in vaccinations are available.

You don’t have to cancel your pre-registration if you get an appointment with your doctor’s office or pharmacy. Please cancel any appointments you don’t need so someone else can get their shot.

After your first dose

Please cancel any appointments you don’t need so someone else can get their shot. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines to protect our community. While YOU are vaccinated, you could spread the virus to someone who isn’t.

Do your part to slow the spread

Only leave home for groceries, medical, work or exercise.

Stay at least two metres away from people you don’t live with.

Wear a mask around people you don’t live with – indoors and outdoors.

We’re allowed to gather in small groups of five or less. If you live alone, you can have close contact with one other household.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Take the self- assessment if you’re worried you were exposed to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) or have symptoms.

If you don’t have COVID-19 symptoms

Search for other drug stores offering COVID-19 tests

If you have symptoms or you’ve had close contact

you have a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or other cold-like symptoms,

you’ve had contact with someone with COVID-19, or

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health tells you to get tested for COVID-19

Call 226-773-1922 to make an appointment at the assessment centre, 400 Southgate Drive.

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

housing or emergency shelter . Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Businesses in control or lockdown, or previously modified Stage 2 restriction regions can apply for rebates to help with fixed costs, including PPE , property tax and energy bills. Find out if your business is eligible.

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

Media contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]