City of Guelph flags remain lowered until sunset June 9 in honour of London family

Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie

City of Guelph flags will remain lowered until sunset on Wednesday, June 9 as an expression of mourning for a London, Ontario family who were deliberately killed by a vehicle because of their Islamic faith.

The flags are currently lowered in honour of the 215 children whose remains were found at a residential school. Flags were scheduled to return to full-mast at sunset today.

We stand in solidarity with our local Muslim community and join them in shock and sorrow at this hateful crime. We join all Canadians in mourning the three generations of one family who were so tragically killed, and we pray for the recovery of the family’s injured 9 year-old son.

In the face of this act of cowardice and hate, I call on all Guelphites to stand together and rededicate ourselves to building a kinder, more just, and more inclusive world.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor