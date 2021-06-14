City announces recipients of 2021 Emergency Fund Phase 1

Guelph, Ont., June 14, 2021 — The City of Guelph distributed $336,170 to 37 organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals through the Emergency Fund—Phase 1 as part of Guelph’s economic recovery plan.

“We received a significant number of applications for this phase, totaling over $700,000 in funding requests,” says Danna Evans, general manager, Culture and Recreation.

The Emergency Fund supports recipients from across all sectors and helps them to improve/sustain quality of life for residents, increase opportunities for residents to adapt to the pandemic, and allow residents to access programming.

Visit guelph.ca/grants for a detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects.

Applications for Phase 1 were evaluated by the Social and Community Response Table consisting of City of Guelph employees across four departments. The Table compared each applicants’ work with the goals of the Emergency Fund, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work and financial need. The Table then made a recommendation to the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Public Services, Colleen Clack-Bush for the allocation decision.

Emergency Fund—Phase 2

Applications are now open for Phase 2 of the Emergency Fund with a deadline of August 31, 2021. A total of up to $360,000 will be allocated in Phase 2. Applications for this phase are available at guelph.ca/grants.

Apply in three steps:

Read the Emergency Fund program overview to learn about eligibility, the application process, and assessment criteria at guelph.ca/grants. Download and complete an application. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

About the Emergency Fund program

For a second year, the City of Guelph invited businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19, as well as individuals working to address community needs, to apply for funding as part of Guelph’s economic recovery plan. In 2021 a total of $1,000,000 is available over three phases.

