Bristol Street repairs starting June 11

Wellington Street to Yorkshire Street South

Notice date: June 10, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to complete warranty repairs on Bristol Street as part of the reconstruction work from 2018.

Work begins June 11

Construction will start on Friday, June 11 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Bristol Street reduced to one lane

During construction, traffic will be maintained in both directions with only one lane open to vehicles. To help move traffic, a flag person will be directing traffic between Wellington Street and Yorkshire Street South, one direction at a time. Expect delays if travelling in this area.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Waste collection will happen on the same schedule. However, pick-up will take place first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]