93 Arthur Street South

The applicant proposes to develop a 14 storey building containing 194 residential units and 2 ground floor commercial units.
Associated reports and materials
- Planning Justification Report (GSP) – May 2021
- Cover Letter Rezoning Submission – May 2021
- Site Plan, Elevations & Shadow Studies
- 92 Arthur – Site Servicing Plan
- 92 Arthur- Site Grading Plan
- Geotechnical Investigation Report Revised – January 2021
- Parking Consideration Letter – May 2021
- Site Grading Plan
- Site Servicing Plan
- Stormwater Management Brief – February 2021
- Urban Design Brief – May 2021
- Wind Report – February 2021
