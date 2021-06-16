300 Grange Road

File number OZS21-006
The proposed development includes two single detached residential dwellings and 21 cluster townhouse units in conformity with the existing “Residential Single Detached” (R.1D) and “Cluster Townhouse” (R.3A) zoning on the subject lands.
Associated reports and materials
- Concept Plan – April 2021
- Planning Justification Report – May 2021
- Traffic Geometrics Plan – April 2021
- Transportation Impact Brief – April 2021
- Existing Conditions Plan – March 2021
- Functional Servicing and Stormwater Management Report – March 2021
- Functional Site Grading Servicing and SWM Plan 1 – March 2021
- Functional Site Grading Servicing and SWM Plan 2 – March 2021
- Letter of Reliance – June 2021
- Noise Feasibility Study – May 2021
- Phase I ESA – January 2021
- Phase II ESA – January 2021
