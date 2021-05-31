You’re invited to a virtual presentation of the new Baker District redevelopment

Guelph, Ont., March 31, 2021 – Today, the City released the Urban Design Master Plan report for the new Baker District redevelopment. Community members can view the report and to ask questions now until June 11. The community is also invited to view a virtual presentation of the report and design starting June 7.

The report, and final step of the master planning process, is influenced by feedback from local businesses, community members and experts from the City and the City’s consultant, Windmill Development Group. The report presents how all the elements of the Baker District – residential, commercial, parking and open space – connect using the Council-approved alternative design.

Get involved

View the Urban Design Master Plan report for the Baker District redevelopment

for the Baker District redevelopment Ask us questions by June 11. We’ll answer questions publicly on haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

We’ll answer questions publicly on haveyoursay.guelph.ca. Watch the online presentation starting June 7 for an overview of the report, including the overall design and development concept with streetscapes, open spaces, parking and sustainable design features (One Planet Living framework).

We recognize that an online presentation isn’t for everyone. If you would like a printed copy of the presentation, call us at 519-822-1260 extension 3622 or TTY 519-826-9771. City staff and the team at Windmill Development Group can also take your questions and comments over the phone or by email at 647-620-2987 or [email protected].

Next steps

In the fall, the Guelph Public Library will present the final central library design providing the community and Council an opportunity to review and ask questions. Additional details will be made available in the coming weeks and will be posted on guelph.ca/bakerdistrict.

City staff will present the full Urban Design Master Plan report for the Baker District redevelopment to Council on July 21. Once approved by Council, City staff will begin planning for construction, with site works starting as soon as fall 2021. Tune into the Council meeting livestream on July 21 by visiting guelph.ca/live or the City’s Facebook page.

To speak during the Committee of the Whole meeting please register as a delegation. If you can’t make the meeting you can send us your written comments by emailing the City Clerks office. Delegation requests must be in by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior (July 16) to the meeting in accordance with the City’s Procedural By-law.

About the project

We’re transforming the existing Baker Street municipal parking lot and adjacent properties into a vibrant district nestled in Guelph’s historic core that will create a renewed area of activity, commerce and civic space for the local community and city.

This welcoming and publicly accessible integrated civic hub—known as Baker District—is anchored by a new central Guelph Public Library and outdoor urban square, and features residential units, commercial and institutional space, and public parking.

As a landmark city-building initiative, the Baker District redevelopment further revitalizes our downtown and—by extension—improves our entire city’s economic and social prosperity.

This means:

more people living downtown and contributing to the City’s tax base to fund municipal programs and service

more jobs due to an increase in demand for retail and commercial services

an increase in retail spending for current and new businesses

more people visiting and learning downtown; contributing to a vibrant and healthy downtown

The project also contributes to Guelph’s growth target: a population of 203,000 people and an employment base of 116,000 jobs by 2051. Specifically, the City’s Official Plan has Guelph’s downtown being planned to achieve a density target of 150 people and jobs combined per hectare by 2031 and to be a focus for high density employment, residential development, public infrastructure and services, and multimodal transportation.

To learn more about the Baker District redevelopment project, visit guelph.ca/bakerdistrict.

For more information

Stephanie Guy, Project Manager, Special Projects

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3622

[email protected]