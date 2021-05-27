Weed control work along rail tracks June 7-8

May 27, 2021 – DBI Services will conduct weed control along Guelph Junction Railway tracks between Woodlawn Road and Victoria Road, excluding a section of tracks from Norwich Street East to Macdonell Street.

Weed control will take place overnight June 7-8 starting at 1 a.m. (rain date is June 8 – June 9).

Trail impacts

The Downtown Trail will be closed between Speedvale Avenue and Marcon Street during the control activities. As an added precaution, the trail will remain closed for about 12 hours after the weed control is applied.

How we control weeds

No herbicide or pesticide will be used within 60 metres (200 feet) of waterway crossings. These areas will be treated with an organic substance.

A distilled mixture of Torpedo, Overdrive and Round-up will be used in all other areas along the railway tracks. These substances have been evaluated by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency to be safe and are approved for use in parking areas, schoolyards, parks, golf courses and other public areas.

Why we control weeds

Weeds and other plants that grow along railway tracks can:

cause fires

create poor drainage that leads to track damage or signal failures at road crossings

lead to longer train stopping distances

create poor sightlines at trail crossings and roadways

Plant removal keeps railway tracks safe and clear for inspections, repairs and maintenance to Transport Canada standards.

For more information

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway

519-766-7121

[email protected]