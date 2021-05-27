Updated Guelph Trail Master Plan prioritizes growth, sustainability of trail system

Guelph, Ont., May 27, 2021– The City has released the draft Guelph Trail Master Plan ( GTMP ) for community and Council consideration ahead of the Committee of the Whole meeting on June 7. Final decision of this plan will be made at the Council meeting on June 28.

The draft plan incorporates ideas and suggestions from 1,700 responses from the community following three rounds of engagement that identified five key themes: complete, inform, protect, celebrate and manage. Nestled within them are 13 goals that outline ways to plan, design, fund, build and maintain Guelph’s trail system.

The updated plan supports four out of five of the City’s strategic plan pillars, including sustaining, navigating, working together and building our future.

“The GTMP sets a plan to create a better connected, accessible and easy-to-use trail system that allows the community to travel and get immersed in nature,” says Tiffany Hanna, park planner at the City of Guelph. “This plan achieves all of that by working with community partners to plan, build and maintain our trail system as Guelph grows.”

Implementing the new master plan will mean creating new trail design guidelines, updating wayfinding signs, forming a trail committee, expanding winter maintenance, building new trails and growing existing ones, using data to drive decision making, finding opportunities to accommodate placemaking, building upon the City’s active transportation network and supporting community-led trail projects.

What it means for the City’s budget

Implementing the GTMP adds a $32.4 million capital cost to the City’s budget over the next ten years to maintain the current service levels as Guelph grows. This does not include operating costs for trail maintenance each year. Carrying out the goals of the GTMP means investment through the City’s operating and capital budgets. If approved, the City will fund this initiative with support from development charges and grants, in addition to taxpayer funds. This will be presented to Council through the budget process as pieces of the GTMP are scheduled for implementation.

Register to delegate or write a letter

Members of the public can delegate virtually or submit written comments about the draft Guelph Trail Master Plan. The deadline to register for the June 7 Committee of the Whole meeting is Friday, June 4 and the June 28 Council meeting registration deadline is Friday, June 25, both by 10 a.m.

Register online at guelph.ca/delegate or contact the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected]. Both meetings will be streamed live at guelph.ca/live or facebook.com/cityofguelph.

