Transportation Master Plan: Council-approved preferred solution

On May 26, 2021 City Council approved staff’s recommendation to proceed with Alternative 3, the “Sustainability and Resiliency Focus”, as the preferred solution for the Transportation Master Plan. Council also directed staff to develop an implementation plan, policies and financial strategy to support Alternative 3 for Council’s approval in December 2021.

Alternative 3, known as the “Sustainability and Resiliency Focus”:

Encourages a mode shift to sustainable transportation (bike, walk, bus) while balancing the needs of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,

Focuses on protecting space for a future core network of four-lane “complete streets” running north-south and east-west across Guelph to improve conditions for all modes of transportation,

Anticipates how changes in technologies, mobility services and personal travel choices will impact the road network in the future, and

Proactively considers the possibility of future unknowns such as the potential long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic without large impacts to property or heritage assets.

Read the staff report and watch the video of the May 26, 2021 Council meeting.