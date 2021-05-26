Samuel Drive lane reductions starting June 2

Clair Road East to Hodgson Drive

Notice date: May 26, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Quality Paving to pave the parking area on the east side of Samuel Drive.

Work begins June 2

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 2 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Samuel Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your scheduled pickup.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]