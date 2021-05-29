Robertson booster pump station Environmental Assessment: Notice of Completion

Schedule ‘B’ Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for Robertson Booster Pump Station upgrades

The study

The City has completed a Schedule B Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) for Robertson booster pump station upgrades. As part of the 2008 Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, upgrades are required to bring the station up to current standards and increase the pumping capacity in anticipation of future demands. This study also considered a new location for the pump station. Robertson station is located at 14 Robertson Drive and is an important piece of infrastructure for the City, servicing more than 16,500 Guelph residents and businesses with drinking water every day.

The study concluded that the preferred location for the pump station is at the Verney water tower site located at 36 Verney Street. In addition to the community’s input, the City chose this location based on the location advantages which include:

The City already owns the property.

The site area is easily accessible for servicing and maintenance.

Previous linear works were completed on this site and on the adjacent condominium site that will accommodate this pumping station.

The process

This study has been conducted in accordance with the approved requirements for a Schedule “B” project as described in the Municipal Engineers Association’s Municipal Class EA document (October 2000, as amended in 2007, 2011 and 2015). The Class EA is an approved process under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act and includes public and agency consultation, an evaluation of alternatives, an assessment of potential impacts and identification of reasonable measures to mitigate any adverse impacts that may result. Once a preferred alternative is selected and the EA is approved, the project may proceed to design and construction.

Project file report – comments invited

The project file report has been prepared to document the planning and evaluation process followed during the study. By this notice, the report is being placed on public record for a 30-calendar day review period starting Monday, March 29, 2021, and ending Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in accordance with the requirements of the Class EA. The project file report is available for public review on the project website. A hardcopy of the report is available for viewing at City Hall Service Guelph counter (1 Carden Street, Guelph). Viewing appointments may be scheduled by emailing [email protected] or by calling 519-837-5604.

Interested persons may provide written comments to our project team by Wednesday, April 28, 2021. All comments and concerns should be sent directly to the City of Guelph at the email address [email protected] or by mail addressed to:

Robertson Booster Pump Station EA

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph City Hall

1 Carden Street

Guelph, Ont. N1H 3A1

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments and requests made will become part of the public record.

In addition, a request may be made to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for an order requiring a higher level of study (i.e. requiring an individual/comprehensive EA approval before being able to proceed), or that conditions be imposed (e.g. require further studies), only on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights. Requests on other grounds will not be considered. Requests should include the requester’s contact information and full name.

Requests should specify what kind of order is being requested (request for conditions or a request for an individual/comprehensive environmental assessment), how an order may prevent, mitigate or remedy potential adverse impacts on Aboriginal and treaty rights, and any information in support of the statements in the request. This will ensure that the ministry is able to efficiently begin reviewing the request.

The request should be sent in writing or by email to:

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

777 Bay Street, 5th Floor

Toronto Ont. M7A 2J3

[email protected]

and

Director, Environmental Assessment Branch

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

135 St. Clair Ave. W, 1st Floor

Toronto Ont. M4V 1P5

[email protected]

Requests should also be copied to the proponent by mail or by e-mail. Please visit the ministry’s website for more information on requests for orders under section 16 of the Environmental Assessment Act.

All personal information included in your requests – such as name, address, telephone number and property location – is collected, under the authority of section 30 of the Environmental Assessment Act and is collected and maintained for the purpose of creating a record that is available to the general public. As this information is collected for the purpose of a public record, the protection of personal information provided in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) does not apply (s.37). Personal information you submit will become part of a public record that is available to the general public unless you request that your personal information remain confidential.

This notice was issued on March 29, 2021.