Notice of virtual open house: Metcalfe Street reconstruction

Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual house to present plans for the Metcalfe Street road reconstruction project. This includes the installation of underground water and sewer pipes on Metcalfe Street from Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road.

Provide comments online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person information session will not be hosted. Presentation materials will be posted to the project website on May 25 at:

guelph.ca/metcalfe

From Tuesday, May 25 to Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4 p.m., comments and questions will be received and answered on haveyoursay.guelph.ca. Our team members are also available by email or phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday if you prefer to contact us directly.

Why review virtual open house materials?

This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about traffic impacts and property access. You’re encouraged to provide comments, feedback and questions to City staff.

About the project

Metcalfe Street will be closed from Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road in both directions with limited access. There will be no on-street parking during the project.

Construction includes the installation of sanitary and storm sewer pipes, water pipes, curb, gutter and sidewalks, and final repaving.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2021 and be completed by fall 2022.

Map of construction area

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, please visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]