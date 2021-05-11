Noise exemption notice: Murdoch Mysteries at Woodlawn Cemetery

Under the City of Guelph’s Delegation Bylaw (2013) – 19529, the City has granted Shaftesbury Murdoch XV Inc. an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw. The exemption will allow for flair and gunshots at Woodlawn Cemetery at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street, for special effects of a TV series on May 14-15, 2021.

If you may be impacted by this exemption, please contact the Bylaw Office at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2423, no later than May 13, 2021 to request that the approval decision is reviewed by City Council.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]