Noise exemption notice: Metrolinx Speed River Bridge rehabilitation at Fountain Street

Under the City of Guelph’s Delegation Bylaw (2013) – 19529, the City has granted Metrolinx and CDB Inc. an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw. The exemption will allow for night work from May 17-December 2021 in the area of Fountain Street as part of the Speed River Bridge Rehabilitation project.

If you are impacted by this exemption, please contact the Bylaw at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2423, no later than May 13, 2021 to request that the approval decision be reviewed by City Council.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]