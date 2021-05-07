Manitoba Street reconstruction starting May 10

Huron Street to Ontario Street

Notice date: May 7, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Alfred Fach Excavating to reconstruct Manitoba Street between Huron Street and Ontario Street.

During the project new sanitary, storm and watermains will be replaced along Manitoba Street. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

As part of this work, a new storm sewer will also be installed on Arthur Street between Ontario Street and Alice Street.

Work begins May 10

Construction will start on or about Monday, May 10 and take until late September to complete, weather permitting.

Manitoba and Arthur Streets closed to traffic

During construction, Manitoba Street will be closed to all through traffic between Huron Street to Ontario Street. Arthur Street will also be closed from Ontario Street to Alice Street to all through traffic.

Sections of Huron Street and Ontario Street will be closed briefly during construction period.

Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures. There will be no on-street parking permitted during construction on Manitoba Street. The east side of Huron Street will also be closed to on-street parking for the duration of the project.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the right of way

Construction work is happening in the City’s right-of-way (ROW) between property lines, approximately 1.0m behind sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the ROW, please remove them before the start of construction. Private planting and features within the ROW will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will happen on the same schedule, however the pick up will take place first thing in the morning Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson

Project Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]