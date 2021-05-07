Kortright Road East lane reductions starting May 17

Kortright Road East and Fieldstone Road

Notice date: May 7, 2021

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover on Kortright Road East at Fieldstone Road.

Work begins May 17

Work is expected to begin on or about Monday, May 17, and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Kortright Road East will be reduced to one lane during the construction period. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with a person from traffic control directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani

Traffic Signal Technologist II, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]