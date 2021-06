Invasive species removals coming to parks and natural areas

We’re working to improve ecological health in our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species like buckthorn and dog strangling vine.

Removals take place in summer and fall using mechanical and herbicide methods. The work for each site takes three days to complete, weather permitting. During removals, park facilities and most trails will remain open, however, we ask that you avoid marked work areas until signs are removed.

Dates for specific sites are added as they become available.

Buckthorn

Riverside Park, late May-July 2021

Carter Park, late May-July 2021

Howitt Park, late May-July 2021

Burns Dr Park, late May-July 2021

Royal Recreational Trail and natural area, Victoria Northern Heights’ Northview subdivision, late May-July 2021

Springdale Park, August-October

Peter Misersky Park, August-October

Franchetto Park, August-October

Stephanie Drive Park, late May-July 2021

Japanese knotweed

Downtown Trail section between Speedvale Avenue East and Pipe Street, June-August, 2021

Yewholme Park and natural area, June-August, 2021

Beaver Meadows Trail and natural area, between Beaver Meadows Drive and Lynch Circle, June-August, 2021

Paisley and Edinburgh Park, June-August, 2021

Mico Valeriote Park, June-August, 2021

Background

Why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas

Dog strangling vine, Japanese knotweed and buckthorn are invasive species that are not native to Ontario. Invasive species crowd out native species, threaten ecological integrity of parks and natural areas and reduce habitat for wildlife. Removing both invasive species before they establish and spread protects our parks and natural areas.

There are some exemptions available to municipalities under the Pesticide Act that allow us to use pesticides. We assess our needs for pesticides on a case-by-case basis, and only use them for forestry and natural resource management where native ecosystems are threatened. We never use pesticides for cosmetic reasons.

How we’re removing dog strangling vine, Japanese knotweed and buckthorn

We will use machinery and herbicide to remove buckthorn, Japanese knotweed and dog strangling vine from parks and natural areas.

We assess our parks and natural areas regularly and in many cases, mechanical methods alone are not effective. Herbicide is chosen for its overall benefit to the natural area. These benefits include:

Less disruption to the surrounding plants and wildlife that machinery would cause

A better chance of preventing the plants from sprouting, lessening the chance of disturbing the area with further removals

Garlon™ RTU will be used to control the buckthorn and Japanese knotweed. Arsenal® will be used to control dog strangling vine.

These products are registered for use in Canada and have been tested to ensure minimal risks to human health and the environment. Licensed applicators will apply Garlon™ or Arsenal directly onto stems of buckthorn, Japanese knotweed or dog strangling vine as appropriate. Using a targeted application means we will use less and protect surrounding plants.

For more information on Garlon™ or Arsenal® visit the Canadian Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s (PMRA) website or download their app, Pesticide Labels, for on the go information.

Stay out of the work area when signs are present

Both Garlon™ and Arsenal® have a low exposure risk to people and animals, however, the treatment zones are closed to pedestrians during herbicide application. Please avoid entering the treatment area until signs are removed.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]