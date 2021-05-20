Help update Guelph’s Official Plan

Attend virtual public workshops and complete the online survey

Guelph, Ont., May 20, 2021 – Residents and stakeholders are invited to provide input on proposed policy changes to Guelph’s Official Plan, by participating in two virtual workshops and completing an online survey.

The City is updating its Official Plan to conform with changes to Provincial legislation, such as the Planning Act, and policies such as the Provincial Policy Statement by July 1, 2022. You are encouraged to read the policy paper outlining proposed policy directions to address these changes, covering topics including housing, employment, climate change, natural heritage systems and water resources.

We need your input on the proposed policy directions to help us understand your perspectives as we consider updates to the Official Plan.

We are holding virtual workshops about policy directions for climate change and natural heritage systems and water resources. If you are interested in discussing other topics, join us during our open office hours listed below.

Virtual workshops

Join us for virtual workshops by topic. Please register in advance using the links below.

Online survey

Complete the online survey between June 1 and 27. Hard copies of the survey are available by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2459.

Call us during open office hours

If you have questions about topics other than climate change and natural heritage systems and water resources, please call us during our open office hours.

Tuesday, June 1 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)

Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)

Tuesday, June 8 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)

Thursday, June 10 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)

Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)

Thursday, June 17 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)

Tuesday, June 22 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)

Thursday, June 24 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)

Why we’re updating Guelph’s Official Plan

Guelph’s Official Plan is a legal planning document that establishes a vision for the future of the municipality and provides policy direction to manage future land use patterns and growth. The plan covers:

How land can be used, whether it should be used for houses, industry, offices, commercial, parks, natural areas or a mix of uses;

What services, like roads, sewers, parks and schools, are needed; and,

When, and in what order, parts of the municipality will grow.

Revisions to the Official Plan will ensure Guelph conforms and is consistent with:

An update to the Official Plan is needed now to address these legislative and policy changes.

Resources

Official Plan Review Policy Paper

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]