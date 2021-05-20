Help update Guelph’s Official Plan

Attend virtual public workshops and complete the online survey
Guelph, Ont., May 20, 2021 – Residents and stakeholders are invited to provide input on proposed policy changes to Guelph’s Official Plan, by participating in two virtual workshops and completing an online survey.
The City is updating its Official Plan to conform with changes to Provincial legislation, such as the Planning Act, and policies such as the Provincial Policy Statement by July 1, 2022. You are encouraged to read the policy paper outlining proposed policy directions to address these changes, covering topics including housing, employment, climate change, natural heritage systems and water resources.
We need your input on the proposed policy directions to help us understand your perspectives as we consider updates to the Official Plan.
We are holding virtual workshops about policy directions for climate change and natural heritage systems and water resources. If you are interested in discussing other topics, join us during our open office hours listed below.
Virtual workshops
Join us for virtual workshops by topic. Please register in advance using the links below.
- June 1, 7-8:30 p.m. to discuss climate change
- June 3, 7-8:30 p.m. to discuss the natural heritage system and water resources
Online survey
Complete the online survey between June 1 and 27. Hard copies of the survey are available by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2459.
Call us during open office hours
If you have questions about topics other than climate change and natural heritage systems and water resources, please call us during our open office hours.
- Tuesday, June 1 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)
- Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)
- Tuesday, June 8 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)
- Thursday, June 10 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)
- Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)
- Thursday, June 17 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)
- Tuesday, June 22 from 11 a.m.-noon (Natalie Goss, 519-822-1260 extension 3548)
- Thursday, June 24 from 2-3 p.m. (Stacey Laughlin, 519-822-1260 extension 2327)
Why we’re updating Guelph’s Official Plan
Guelph’s Official Plan is a legal planning document that establishes a vision for the future of the municipality and provides policy direction to manage future land use patterns and growth. The plan covers:
- How land can be used, whether it should be used for houses, industry, offices, commercial, parks, natural areas or a mix of uses;
- What services, like roads, sewers, parks and schools, are needed; and,
- When, and in what order, parts of the municipality will grow.
Revisions to the Official Plan will ensure Guelph conforms and is consistent with:
- Recent amendments to the Planning Act,
- Recent amendments to the Clean Water Act,
- The Provincial Policy Statement (2020), and
- A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe (2019).
An update to the Official Plan is needed now to address these legislative and policy changes.
Resources
Official Plan Review Policy Paper
For more information
Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner
Planning and Building Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2327
[email protected]