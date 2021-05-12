Have your say on how we manage wastewater in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., May 12, 2021 – The City is updating its Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan and invites Guelph residents to have their say through a second virtual open house and online survey starting today, May 12 until June 11.

The Master Plan is a long-term plan that ensures the City manages wastewater (anything you flush down your sinks, drains and toilets) in a sustainable way that protects our waterways and the environment, and has the capacity to handle Guelph’s growing population now until 2051.

Have your say

At the first virtual open house and online survey, the City presented and discussed what challenges Guelph is facing with regards to the wastewater treatment facility, proposed options for addressing challenges and what evaluation criteria will be used when making final decisions.

After hearing from Guelph residents and through careful assessment, the City is ready to present options for addressing Guelph’s wastewater challenges and wants further input. Here’s how you can get involved and help shape the Master Plan:

Visit the virtual open house: attend the virtual open house to learn what the Master Plan aims to do, what challenges the City is facing and how it impacts you and the rest of our community.

attend the virtual open house to learn what the Master Plan aims to do, what challenges the City is facing and how it impacts you and the rest of our community. Take the online survey: answer survey questions by June 11 to share your feedback and ideas.

answer survey questions by June 11 to share your feedback and ideas. Stay up to date: Master Plan updates are shared on guelph.ca/wastewater, or you can send us your name and email to join our project mailing list.

Master Plan updates are shared on guelph.ca/wastewater, or you can send us your name and email to join our project mailing list. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

Next steps

After the Master Plan is updated, reviewed by the Guelph community and approved by Council—we’ll have identified constraints and opportunities related to our existing wastewater treatment facility. We’ll also have recommendations and prioritized projects for advancing the wastewater treatment processes and an associated budget.

About the City’s different master plans

The City’s master plans assess the infrastructure we have to support today’s services and decide what we’ll need as our community grows. The master plans build on the goals and policies from the Official Plan to integrate existing and future land use plans and define long-term objectives. Looking at the city as a whole helps to evaluate options, consider a variety of perspectives, understand different outcomes, and make better decisions for a future ready Guelph.

The City is currently updating four water-related master plans:

Wastewater treatment and biosolids management : how the City manages what you flush down your sinks, drains and toilets.

: how the City manages what you flush down your sinks, drains and toilets. Stormwater management: how the City manages stormwater runoff (rain and melted snow) from your roofs and driveways, and from roads and sidewalks, to help prevent flooding and protect people and the environment.

how the City manages stormwater runoff (rain and melted snow) from your roofs and driveways, and from roads and sidewalks, to help prevent flooding and protect people and the environment. Water and wastewater servicing: how we build and take care of all the pipes that deliver your drinking water and take away what you flush.

how we build and take care of all the pipes that deliver your drinking water and take away what you flush. Water supply: where we get our drinking water.

For more information

Mari MacNeil, Manager Technical Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2284

[email protected]

Mike Newbigging, Project Manager

Jacobs Engineering Group

519-514-1642

[email protected]