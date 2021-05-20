Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – atmosphere cafe + etc.

atmosphere cafe + etc. is a European-inspired bistro that serves gourmet cuisine, craft cocktails and inventive desserts. They offer fresh lunch and dinner fare, with a multitude of gluten-free options, vineyard vintages and non-alcoholic beverages. atmosphere cafe + etc. has been operating since January of 2004.

Meet Nicole Hogg, owner of atmosphere cafe + etc.

Nicole Hogg moved to Guelph from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in 1995 to pursue an Honour’s degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Guelph. In her time at the university, she was captain of the basketball team and two-time winner of the Most Improved Player award. Her attention to detail and strong work ethic are apparent in everything she does, and this is especially true with her business. Cocktails are adorned with care, lattes are picture-worthy, and no detail is overlooked. Nicole strives to make every customer’s experience a memorable one when they visit atmosphere.

Business background

atmosphere cafe + etc. opened in 2004. After falling in love with Guelph, Nicole and her partner, Scott McNab, noticed an opening in the downtown dining market and they aspired to create a place for people in their 20s, 30s and beyond to enjoy delicious fare in a chic, comfortable setting without being classified as fine dining. As seasoned travellers, Nicole and Scott knew the landscape of European cuisine and brought this experience home with them.

Beyond Guelph being a beautiful city filled with greenspace and amenities, Nicole chose Guelph to locate her business because “it is a strong community that values quality, inclusiveness and an environmental and social conscience. These traits resonated with us, and we felt Guelph would be the perfect location for an upscale yet unpretentious restaurant.”

atmosphere is proud to have Executive Chef and General Manager Shawn Gilbert, who brings over three decades of culinary expertise to his role. From his mouth-watering signature dish, Braised Lamb Shank, to the frequently requested coffee-Bailey’s creme brulee, his cuisine keeps guests coming back for more.

When asked why it is important to support local, Nicole responded “supporting local not only means supporting your neighbours, family and friends but also contributing to the success of a thriving city and community. It means choosing unique, choosing quality, and choosing sustainability.”

We also asked what makes atmosphere cafe + etc. unique, and Nicole responded with “atmosphere is unique because it combines culture, cuisine and quality. The exposed stone walls aren’t just a chic feature, they’re a gallery show space for local artists to display their work. Combining the cool vibe of a cocktail lounge with the relaxed comfort of a café and the quality of a gourmet bistro, atmosphere has found a way to take fine dining to a modern level. Whether you’re looking for a latte on the go or a three-course meal with wine pairings, everyone is welcome.”

atmosphere plans to continue being a sought-after destination in Guelph, as well as an employer with a proven track record of employee retention. They aim to have a positive economic and culinary impact on the Guelph community.

To show their love and support for the community, atmosphere has initiated a “Pizza with Personality” campaign. Over twenty weeks, they’re naming twenty unique features after twenty inspiring people in the Guelph community. The slogan for the campaign is “For doing what you do, we named a pizza after you” and their first three were: John Leacock, Lynn Broughton and Jordan Golding. The next two are Nathan Skoufis and David Keogh. Stay tuned for more inspirational faces and inventive features from atmosphere cafe + etc.

Visit the atmosphere cafe + etc. website to check out their menu and place an order. Please follow local public health guidelines when visiting.

