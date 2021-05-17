Guelph launches pilot for on-street parking payments on Delhi Street

Guelph, Ont., May 17, 2021 – The City of Guelph has partnered with HONK, North America’s leading provider of contactless payments for parking, to pilot another option on how to pay for on-street parking.

This six month pilot on Delhi Street, between Emma Street and Guelph General Hospital, allows payment for on-street parking with the touch of a button, using any internet connected device like a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Drivers can choose between two payment options. Choose to download the free Honk app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or simply tap a smart phone or scan the QR code at a HonkTAP smart station for a faster touch-free guest checkout experience. There are eight smart HonkTAP payment stations along Delhi Street between Emma Street and Guelph General Hospital.

Honk allows you to pay for, and top up, parking directly from your smartphone, tablet or computer. No paper slip is required for your windshield; the license plate you enter is automatically sent to City’s Bylaw Officers as proof of payment. Users simply click, pay and walk away.

“The City is excited to work with Honk to provide drivers with a seamless mobile solution to on-street parking,” said Jamie Zettle, program manager of parking.

Drivers can opt to receive text reminders when their parking is set to expire, and simply buy additional time right from their device, eliminating the need to rush back to a parking machine.

If the pilot is well received, the City hopes to immediately test Honk parking payments in other areas of Guelph, such as Westmount Road and the Macdonell Street parking lot.

Media Contact

Jamie Zettle, Program Manager

Parking, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2590

[email protected]