Guelph Junction Railway upgrading railway crossing on Stevenson Street South starting May 20

Pedestrian sidewalk closed at railway crossing on Stevenson Street South between Fergus Street and Alice Street

About the project

Guelph Junction Railway is upgrading a railway crossing on Stevenson Street South starting May 20. Construction is expected to take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian sidewalk on Stevenson Street South closed between Fergus Street and Alice Street

The pedestrian sidewalk is closed in both directions on Stevenson Street South between Fergus Street and Alice Street. To avoid railway construction, pedestrians can use Morris Street, which can be accessed by walking west on either Fergus Street or Alice Street.

Stevenson Street South is already closed to traffic in both directions for installing sewer and water pipes as part of the York Road reconstruction project.

Driveway access and road parking will be maintained

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property for short periods of time.

Guelph Transit

There are no impacts to Guelph Transit routes. Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter and/or Facebook for route delays and other updates.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway

519-766-7121

[email protected]