Guelph basketball, tennis courts, skate park and sports fields to open Saturday, May 22

Ontario government updates COVID-19 restrictions in advance of Victoria Day weekend

Guelph, Ont., May 20, 2021 – Starting on Saturday, May 22, up to five people can gather outdoors, and the City is permitted to open all outdoor recreation facilities.

City crews are working as quickly as possible to remove fencing at the skate parks, and open baseball diamonds, basketball courts, cricket pitches, disc golf courses, soccer fields and tennis courts on Saturday.

The City is not accepting bookings for team sports or practices. Casual use of the facilities is permitted. All users are reminded to stay at least two metres away from anyone they don’t live with and avoid crowds.

“After following the rules and restrictions for so long, it may seem strange to see people getting together again. We’ve consulted Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and reviewed the regulations, and we’re all excited to get out and play this weekend,” said Doug Godfrey, General Manager of City of Guelph Operations.

All other COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect until the Stay at Home order expires on June 2, 2021.

Updated enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

Considering reduced restrictions, Bylaw Officers will reduce patrols of parks and outdoor recreation facilities and continue responding to calls about large private gatherings and non-essential businesses.

Provincial road map to reopening

The Provincial government also announced a three-step reopening roadmap based on achieving vaccination targets and reducing COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks.

Resources

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

519-831-9926

[email protected]