Gosling Gardens closed starting June 1

Poppy Drive West to Clair Road West

Notice date: May 26, 2021

About the project

The City is working with In4Structure to repair a sanitary maintenance hole on Gosling Gardens to improve the flow of sewage.

Work begins June 1

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, June 1 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Gosling Gardens closed

Gosling Gardens will be closed to through traffic from Poppy Drive West to Clair Road West, and there will be no through access where Gosling Garden meets Clair Road West during the project. Traffic will be detoured along Poppy Drive West, Gordon Street and Clair Road West.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians in the construction area at Gosling Gardens. Please use the nearby crossings at Poppy Drive West and Gordon Road to use the sidewalk on Poppy Drive West.

Property access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mohsin Talpur

Development-Environmental Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2651

[email protected]