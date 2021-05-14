Gordon Street lane reductions starting May 17

Stone Road West to Harts Lane West

Notice date: May 14, 2021

About the project

The City will begin work with Capital Paving Inc. to:

Construct new traffic signal infrastructure, Remove and repair concrete curbs, Raise manholes, and Repave the road surface.

All work will take place on City property.

Work begins May 17

The project will begin on or about Monday, May 17 and take about two months to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Gordon Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks at the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road West may be intermittently closed from May 17 to June 14, approximately. Pedestrians are asked to follow all posted signs for safety.

After June 14, the sidewalks along Gordon Street will remain open and accessible for the duration of construction project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal

Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]