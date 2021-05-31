Get in ‘gear’ this Bike Month!

Enjoy fun contests and cycling events with members of your household

Guelph, Ont., May 31, 2021- Whether you ride for recreation, fitness, to school or work, cycling is a quick, smart and environmentally friendly form of transportation.

This June, we’re celebrating our fourth annual Bike Month. Jump on your bike for Ride Your Bike Day on May 31 and ‘wheel’ into June for Bike Month. Take part in challenges throughout the month for a chance to win great prizes.

If you’d like to track your bike trips, check out bikemonth.ca for a fun way to log how many kilometres you’ve ridden and how many bike trips you’ve made.

Ride Your Bike Day, May 31

Due to COVID-19 many Guelph residents are working from home. To remain safe and within public health guidelines, we’ll be celebrating Ride Your Bike Day instead of Bike to Work Day. Join in by exploring some of Guelph’s cycling facilities.

Cycling contest

Throughout the month of June, visit at least one of the following five cycling facilities: bike lanes, multi-use paths, trails, signed routes and cycle tracks, for your chance to win a ‘wheelie’ great prize. All you have to do is take a photo of yourself or your bike at one of these sites and submit by email to [email protected].

Bike repair station

If your bike needs of a tune-up, there’s a self-serve bike repair station available in front of City Hall at 1 Carden Street. The station provides tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers and tire levers.

Road safety

It’s important we keep our roads and paths safe for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Whichever mode of transportation you prefer, ensure you’re alert and aware of your surroundings for optimum safety. Let’s keep our community safe.

Keep your eyes peeled for other exciting Bike Month content in June, and visit bikemonth.ca/guelph to learn how you can win prizes and safely participate in cycling events.

Resources

Bike Month 2021 contest details and rules

For more information

Madeleine Myhill

Sustainable Transportation Coordinator, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3534

[email protected]