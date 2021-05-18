Gannett Fleming and Metrolinx granted noise exemption from June 11-13, 2021

The City has granted Gannett Fleming and Metrolinx an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw from June 11-13, 2021 between the Guelph Go Station and the Provincial Offenses Court located at 59 Carden Street. The exemption allows for hydrovacing and backfilling two test pits.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by June 8, 2021 by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]